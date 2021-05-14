Video of Batamaloo protest depicts Kashmiris’ passion for freedom

#IndianFailureToCrushIIOJKFreedomStruggle

Srinagar, May 14 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the worst Indian brutalities including killings have totally failed to suppress the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people and they have become more resolute in their struggle to achieve freedom from India’s illegal occupation of their homeland.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said that the people of occupied Kashmir every now and then express their commitment to the ongoing freedom movement and their love and affection for the freedom-fighters. It said, the video of a street protest in Batamaloo area of Srinagar, which has gone viral on social media, shows Kashmiris raising slogans testifying their loyalty with freedom movement. Slogans like ‘martyrs’ blood will bring revolution’ and ‘martyrs’ mission will not stop’ raised during the protest in Batamaloo are enough to gauge people’s passion for freedom, it said.

The report said that on Thursday, the day of Eid-ul-Fitr, despite the heavy deployment of Indian troops and police personnel, people assembled in Batamaloo and held an anti-India demonstration over the recent killing of a youth, Ubaid Ahmed, by Indian troops. It said, a banner paying tribute to the martyred youth was also hanged on the wall of the house of the martyred youth. Ubaid was martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Vailoo area of Islamabad district on Tuesday.

The report maintained that India has miserably failed to crush Kashmiris’ indigenous freedom struggle through its military might. “Kashmiris are facing Indian repression for the last over seven decades but even then India has failed to break their will. Anti-India street protest in Batamaloo is a testimony that Kashmiris are determined to tread the martyrs’ path,” it said.

The report pointed out that killing of youth infuses new vigour to the Kashmiris’ efforts to win freedom from Indian yoke. It added that BJP-led fascist Modi regime’s 5 August 2019 move has only solidified the Kashmiris’ resolve to carry forward the ongoing freedom movement.

The report said India must read the writing on the wall that it can’t suppress the freedom voices of Kashmiris by resorting to state terrorism and the brave Kashmiris are determined to continue their struggle for securing their right to self-determination, come what may.

