Video of Batamaloo protest depicts Kashmiris’ passion for freedom

No festive atmosphere in IIOJK amid military siege imposed since 5 Aug 2019 and so-called Corona curfew

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Video of Batamaloo protest depicts Kashmiris’ passion for freedom

News Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

#IndianFailureToCrushIIOJKFreedomStruggle

Srinagar, May 14 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the worst Indian brutalities including killings have totally failed to suppress the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people and they have become more resolute in their struggle to achieve freedom from India’s illegal occupation of their homeland.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said that the people of occupied Kashmir every now and then express their commitment to the ongoing freedom movement and their love and affection for the freedom-fighters. It said, the video of a street protest in Batamaloo area of Srinagar, which has gone viral on social media, shows Kashmiris raising slogans testifying their loyalty with freedom movement. Slogans like ‘martyrs’ blood will bring revolution’ and ‘martyrs’ mission will not stop’ raised during the protest in Batamaloo are enough to gauge people’s passion for freedom, it said.

The report said that on Thursday, the day of Eid-ul-Fitr, despite the heavy deployment of Indian troops and police personnel, people assembled in Batamaloo and held an anti-India demonstration over the recent killing of a youth, Ubaid Ahmed, by Indian troops. It said, a banner paying tribute to the martyred youth was also hanged on the wall of the house of the martyred youth. Ubaid was martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Vailoo area of Islamabad district on Tuesday.

The report maintained that India has miserably failed to crush Kashmiris’ indigenous freedom struggle through its military might. “Kashmiris are facing Indian repression for the last over seven decades but even then India has failed to break their will. Anti-India street protest in Batamaloo is a testimony that Kashmiris are determined to tread the martyrs’ path,” it said.

The report pointed out that killing of youth infuses new vigour to the Kashmiris’ efforts to win freedom from Indian yoke. It added that BJP-led fascist Modi regime’s 5 August 2019 move has only solidified the Kashmiris’ resolve to carry forward the ongoing freedom movement.

The report said India must read the writing on the wall that it can’t suppress the freedom voices of Kashmiris by resorting to state terrorism and the brave Kashmiris are determined to continue their struggle for securing their right to self-determination, come what may.


