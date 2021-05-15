Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Indian people are holding Modi responsible for the ongoing Covid calamity for his irresponsible, inhuman behaviour

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
APHC calls for global intervention to end genocide of Kashmiris

Human Rights Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, May 15 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference while condemning the gross violations of human rights at the hands of Indian occupational forces in nook and corner of the territory said that the incessant cordon and search operations, crackdowns, strict coronavirus lockdown and curfew have become a routine matter.

APHC Secretary Human Rights affairs, Arshad Aziz in a statement issued in Srinagar said, people’s fundamental rights have been strangulated and they are living a hellish life under the worst military siege.

Arshad Aziz said that the Indian fascist regime does not spare even the intellectuals, journalists, advocates, professors, elderly men and women and children. “Peaceful protests against the human rights violations are dealt with iron fists,” he added.

“Random arrests, cane charging, showering teargas shells and bullets are frequently used under the shield of draconian laws to curb the legitimate demands of the people, including the demand for right to self-determination, the statement said.

Killing, harassing, arresting and torturing the innocent people with impunity and denial of fundamental rights including civil liberty, freedom of speech and religion, right to free travel, right to education is a heinous crime and a brazen violation of grand Declaration of Human Rights Charter of 1948, the APHC leader said.

Urging the United Nations Council for Human Rights and all other human rights organizations, the statement demanded the immediate intervention to stop the genocide and other human rights abuses in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.


