APHC calls for global intervention to end genocide of Kashmiris

Srinagar, May 15 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference while condemning the gross violations of human rights at the hands of Indian occupational forces in nook and corner of the territory said that the incessant cordon and search operations, crackdowns, strict coronavirus lockdown and curfew have become a routine matter.

APHC Secretary Human Rights affairs, Arshad Aziz in a statement issued in Srinagar said, people’s fundamental rights have been strangulated and they are living a hellish life under the worst military siege.

Arshad Aziz said that the Indian fascist regime does not spare even the intellectuals, journalists, advocates, professors, elderly men and women and children. “Peaceful protests against the human rights violations are dealt with iron fists,” he added.

“Random arrests, cane charging, showering teargas shells and bullets are frequently used under the shield of draconian laws to curb the legitimate demands of the people, including the demand for right to self-determination, the statement said.

Killing, harassing, arresting and torturing the innocent people with impunity and denial of fundamental rights including civil liberty, freedom of speech and religion, right to free travel, right to education is a heinous crime and a brazen violation of grand Declaration of Human Rights Charter of 1948, the APHC leader said.

Urging the United Nations Council for Human Rights and all other human rights organizations, the statement demanded the immediate intervention to stop the genocide and other human rights abuses in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

