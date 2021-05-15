Grenade blast kills two in Assam

Guwahati, May 15 (KMS): Two people were killed while two others were injured when two motorcyclists lobbed a grenade in front of a hardware shop at Tingrai Bazaar in Upper Assam’s Tinsukia district.

The incident comes days after newly appointed Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s appeal to Ulfa-I commander-in-chief Paresh Baruah to shun the path of violence and join the peace talks for the development and prosperity of the state.

Biswa Sarma expressed concern over the grenade blast and asked DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta to deal with the incident sternly and nab the miscreants at the earliest.

Like this: Like Loading...