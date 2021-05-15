Indian police arrest around three dozen youth in IIOJK

Srinagar, May 15 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian police arrested around three dozen youth in Srinagar, Pulwama, Kulgam and other areas.

Police during house raids arrested over 28 youth from Badshahi Bagh and other areas of Srinagar on the charge of holding anti-Israel and anti-India protests.

Despite curfew and strict restrictions imposed by Indian authorities in Kashmir valley, the youth staged anti-India and anti-Israel protests on Friday in Srinagar, Pulwama and other areas. Kashmiris expressed their full support to the Palestinian people and solidarity with the martyred families.

Several youth including a teacher was arrested in Pulwama while a Srinagar’s artist Mudasir Gul who painted Palestinian women face is booked under black law Public Safety Act.

Police also booked three workers of Jamaat-e-Islami under draconian law in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district. The detainees have been identified as Mudasir Hasan Mir, Abdul Hayat and Farooq Ahmad But.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement General Secretary Dr Musaib condemned the state terrorism and atrocities of Israel in Palestine and India in IIOJK. He said occupation and injustice is a big crime which disturbs peace, rights and political voice of depressed people.

The leader also strongly expressed serious concern over the Indian army’s dictation on people of Kashmir. Indian army told imams, Ulema and Khateebs to stop use of speakers for Azaan and Juma speech in mosques in Srinagar and other parts of territory.

