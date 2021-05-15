Indian police arrest around three dozen youth in IIOJK

Picture of the day

Indian people are holding Modi responsible for the ongoing Covid calamity for his irresponsible, inhuman behaviour

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Indian police arrest around three dozen youth in IIOJK

Srinagar, May 15 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian police arrested around three dozen youth in Srinagar, Pulwama, Kulgam and other areas.

Police during house raids arrested over 28 youth from Badshahi Bagh and other areas of Srinagar on the charge of holding anti-Israel and anti-India protests.

Despite curfew and strict restrictions imposed by Indian authorities in Kashmir valley, the youth staged anti-India and anti-Israel protests on Friday in Srinagar, Pulwama and other areas. Kashmiris expressed their full support to the Palestinian people and solidarity with the martyred families.

Several youth including a teacher was arrested in Pulwama while a Srinagar’s artist Mudasir Gul who painted Palestinian women face is booked under black law Public Safety Act.

Police also booked three workers of Jamaat-e-Islami under draconian law in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district. The detainees have been identified as Mudasir Hasan Mir, Abdul Hayat and Farooq Ahmad But.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement  General Secretary Dr Musaib condemned the state terrorism and atrocities of Israel in Palestine and India in IIOJK. He said occupation and injustice is a big crime which disturbs peace, rights and political voice of depressed people.

The leader also strongly expressed serious concern over the Indian army’s dictation on people of Kashmir. Indian army told imams, Ulema and Khateebs  to stop use of speakers for Azaan and Juma speech in mosques in Srinagar and other parts of territory.


