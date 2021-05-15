Indian police arrest Sarjan Barkati in Shopian

Srinagar, May15 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Moulana Sarjan Barkati, the face of pro-freedom and anti-India protests who earned sobriquets like ‘Azaadi Chacha’ and ‘Pied Piper’, was arrested by Indian police at Zainapora in Shopian district.

A known cleric, Mr. Barkhati came under the police radar after his videos went viral on social networking sites. The police have already seized his property. Barkati who had become the face of the 2016 agitation after the Killing of popular youth leader Burhan Muzzafar Wani was arrested on October 01, 2016

He was arrested from his residence a day after he delivered a speech in locality on occasion of EID. His wife Shabroza Akhter media that Sarjan was taken by Zainapora police from his residence on Saturday morning.

She said that Sarjan delivered his speech on EID in his native village Reban on Friday, fist time after he got released last year.

Locals said that he was on the stage for just few minutes in which he talked about Palestine.

A police official also confirmed that he has been arrested; however, he didn’t divulge the reason behind his arrest.

Notably, he was released last week of October last year after remaining for over four years in custody.

Like this: Like Loading...