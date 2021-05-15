Picture of the day

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Indian police arrest Sarjan Barkati in Shopian

Srinagar, May15 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Moulana Sarjan Barkati, the face of pro-freedom and anti-India protests who earned sobriquets like ‘Azaadi Chacha’ and ‘Pied Piper’, was arrested by Indian police at Zainapora in Shopian district.

A known cleric, Mr. Barkhati came under the police radar after his videos went viral on social networking sites. The police have already seized his property. Barkati who had become the face of the 2016 agitation after the Killing of popular youth leader Burhan Muzzafar Wani was arrested on October 01, 2016

He was arrested from his residence a day after he delivered a speech in locality on occasion of EID. His wife Shabroza Akhter media that Sarjan was taken by Zainapora police from his residence on Saturday morning.

She said that Sarjan delivered his speech on EID in his native village Reban on Friday, fist time after he got released last year.

Locals said that he was on the stage for just few minutes in which he talked about Palestine.

A police official also confirmed that he has been arrested; however, he didn’t divulge the reason behind his arrest.

Notably, he was released last week of October last year after remaining for over four years in custody.


