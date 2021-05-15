Indian police arrest three dozen youth, Sarjani

APHC calls for global intervention to end genocide

Srinagar, May 15 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, police arrested around three dozen people including prominent Hurriyat leader Maulana Sarjan Barkati in Srinagar, Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian districts.

Police during house raids arrested 28 youth in Badshahi Bagh and other areas of Srinagar for holding anti-Israel and anti-India protests. Maulana Sarjan Barkati, the face of pro-freedom and anti-India protests, was arrested from his residence at Zainapora in Shopian. He was arrested after he delivered a speech in his locality on the occasion of Eidul Fitr. Sarjan Barkati became famous after he introduced new styles of raising pro-Azadi slogans in the wake of martyrdom of youth leader Burhan Muzaffar Wani in July 2016.

Several youth including a teacher was arrested in Pulwama while a Srinagar’s artist Mudasir Gul who painted Palestinian women face was booked under black law Public Safety Act. Police also booked three workers of Jamaat-e-Islami in Kulgam district. Despite curfew, the youth staged anti-India and anti-Israel protests in different areas of the Kashmir valley.

The Secretary of All Parties Hurriyat Conference human rights affairs, Arshad Aziz, in a statement issued in Srinagar sought the immediate intervention by the United Nations Council for Human Rights to stop the genocide in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said, people’s fundamental rights have been strangulated and they are living a hellish life under the worst military siege.

Hurriyat leaders Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Khawaja Firdous, Abdul Samad Inqilabi and Ghazi Manzoor Ahmad in their statements urged the world to stop Israel and India from massacring Palestinians and Kashmiris. Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman Shabbir Ahmed Dar said that ruling communal fanatics in India are killing minorities and Kashmiris to turn India and Kashmir into Hindu states. The United Peace Alliance, a conglomerate of several resistance organizations in Jammu, in a statement demanded release of Kashmiri prisoners amid rising Covid cases in jails.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service said that amid devastating corona surge in India, anger at Prime Minister Narendra Modi grows with every passing day and Indians are saying that BJP govt has failed them. Amidst shortages of hospital beds, medical oxygen, antiviral drugs and vaccines, Indians say they feel abandoned. The report citing renowned Indian journalist Barkha Dutt said that hundreds of unidentified dead bodies are floating in rivers in rural India. Addressing Modi, Barkha said he can hide and fudge data, but cannot hide bodies floating in rivers.

Unknown persons hurled a petrol bomb at Central Reserve Police Force camp in Saraf Kadal area of Srinagar. Police said that no injury was reported in the incident. KMS

Like this: Like Loading...