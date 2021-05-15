Indian troops beat up Jamaat family members in IIOJK

Srinagar, May 15 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops beat up Jamaat-e-Islami leader and his family members in Islamabad district.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops barged into the house of the Tehsil president of Jamaat-e-Islami, Gulzar Ahmad Butt and ruthlessly thrashed his wife, daughter and son at Uranhall in Bijbehara area of the district.

The troops also misbehaved and abused the family of the Jamaat-e-Islami Tehsil president.

The leader was later admitted in a hospital while his son was shifted to interrogation camp by Indian troops.

