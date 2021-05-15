Jammu alliance demands release of political prisoners

Jammu, May15 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the United Peace Alliance (UPA), a conglomerate of several resistance organizations in Jammu, has called upon India to immediately release political prisoners and activists languishing in jails across Indian in view of the deepening corona crisis.

APHC leader and Chairman of Jammu Kashmir People’s Movement Mir Shahid Saleem who also heads the alliance said with every passing day the covid crisis in India was worsening.

He said every day distressing reports of Covid deaths are coming from everywhere and the pandemic has already infected jails including the notorious Tihar jail.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal vice Chairman Qazi Imran, Convener Peoples Alliance Khalid Shabbir and representative of Jammu and Kashmir United Peace Alliance in their statements in Islamabad welcomed th creation of the alliance.

