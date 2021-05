Srinagar, May 15 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, two sons of the martyred senior APHC leader and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai have been arrested in Srinagar.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai’s two sons namely, Mujahid Ashraf Sehrai and Rashid Ashraf Sehrai, were arrested by Kupwara police.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai died in Indian custody in Jammu on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

Like this: Like Loading...