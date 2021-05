Srinagar, May15 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, unknown persons hurled a petrol bomb at Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Saraf Kadal area of Srinagar.

Police said that no injury was reported in the incident adding that a team of police reached the spot soon after the incident.

“The situation in the area is under control,” the police said.

Like this: Like Loading...