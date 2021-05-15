Picture of the day

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Six COVID patients die at Pulwama hospital

Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, May 15 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, six persons including four women patients died of Covid-19 in Pulwama district.

The deceased were above the age group of 60 and four of them were women suffering from co-morbidities.

The deaths took place during the intervening night of May 14 and 15 in the hospital, the official of the South Kashmir’s District Hospital Pulwama told media men.

The deceased who had been admitted in the hospital after being tested positive for Covid-19 are the residents of Shangerpora, Trich, Rajpora, Wuyen Pampore, Chersoo and Dangarpora villages of the district.

Pulwama till date has 10175 positive cases while 131 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported from the district so far.

Meanwhile, a woman who is the resident of Panar area of Bandipora district died of Covid-19 at District Hospital Bandipora today. The 65-year-old woman was suffering from serious ailments at home while she was shifted to District hospital Bandipora for treatment after her health deteriorated.

Hospital sources said that doctors after examination found her dead while a sample of the said woman was collected by hospital authorities and she was declared Covid-19 positive.

In South Kashmir’s Kulgam district a Covid-19 infected man succumbed at District Hospital Kulgam.

The deceased (70) was the resident of Nanibugh village of Kulgam. A doctor told media men that the deceased was sick at home and today when he was brought to hospital he died of complications.


