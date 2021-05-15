Six COVID patients die at Pulwama hospital

Srinagar, May 15 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, six persons including four women patients died of Covid-19 in Pulwama district.

The deceased were above the age group of 60 and four of them were women suffering from co-morbidities.

The deaths took place during the intervening night of May 14 and 15 in the hospital, the official of the South Kashmir’s District Hospital Pulwama told media men.

The deceased who had been admitted in the hospital after being tested positive for Covid-19 are the residents of Shangerpora, Trich, Rajpora, Wuyen Pampore, Chersoo and Dangarpora villages of the district.

Pulwama till date has 10175 positive cases while 131 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported from the district so far.

Meanwhile, a woman who is the resident of Panar area of Bandipora district died of Covid-19 at District Hospital Bandipora today. The 65-year-old woman was suffering from serious ailments at home while she was shifted to District hospital Bandipora for treatment after her health deteriorated.

Hospital sources said that doctors after examination found her dead while a sample of the said woman was collected by hospital authorities and she was declared Covid-19 positive.

In South Kashmir’s Kulgam district a Covid-19 infected man succumbed at District Hospital Kulgam.

The deceased (70) was the resident of Nanibugh village of Kulgam. A doctor told media men that the deceased was sick at home and today when he was brought to hospital he died of complications.

