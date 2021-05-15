Video of man carrying body of COVID victim daughter in Jalandhar goes viral

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Indian people are holding Modi responsible for the ongoing Covid calamity for his irresponsible, inhuman behaviour

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

May 2021
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Archives

Video of man carrying body of COVID victim daughter in Jalandhar goes viral

Uncategorized Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Jalandhar, May 15 (KMS): The video of a man carrying the body of his 11-year-old coronavirus positive daughter on his shoulders and walking along the road in Ram Nagar, Jalandhar, has gone viral.

Dilip, father of deceased Sonu, on Saturday interacted with the media and shared that his daughter was ill for the past nearly two months with symptoms of indigestion.

He said on someone’s recommendation, he took her to Amritsar for her treatment where the doctors told that her COVID-19 report had come positive but she passed away on Sunday last.

He said the video dates back on Monday last when he returned with the body and went to the cremation ground with his son to perform her last rites.

Asked as to why no one including the authorities came forward for the last rites of his daughter, Dilip said, “I am an illiterate, poor man. I do not know anything about the protocol. I had no time to contact anyone including the area councillor or the MLA. No one came forward for help from the area owing to the coronavirus positive report.”

He shared his grief, “A Class IV employee of the Amritsar hospital just wrapped her body in the sheet on which she was lying and handed it over to me. I was just given her death certificate but no PPE kits. I cremated her without any protective gear as I was not aware of any such measures to be taken. I took Rs 1,000 financial help from someone in my area, bought the wood and went along with my son for her last rites.”

Courtesy: The Tribune


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: