Video of man carrying body of COVID victim daughter in Jalandhar goes viral

Jalandhar, May 15 (KMS): The video of a man carrying the body of his 11-year-old coronavirus positive daughter on his shoulders and walking along the road in Ram Nagar, Jalandhar, has gone viral.

Dilip, father of deceased Sonu, on Saturday interacted with the media and shared that his daughter was ill for the past nearly two months with symptoms of indigestion.

He said on someone’s recommendation, he took her to Amritsar for her treatment where the doctors told that her COVID-19 report had come positive but she passed away on Sunday last.

He said the video dates back on Monday last when he returned with the body and went to the cremation ground with his son to perform her last rites.

Asked as to why no one including the authorities came forward for the last rites of his daughter, Dilip said, “I am an illiterate, poor man. I do not know anything about the protocol. I had no time to contact anyone including the area councillor or the MLA. No one came forward for help from the area owing to the coronavirus positive report.”

He shared his grief, “A Class IV employee of the Amritsar hospital just wrapped her body in the sheet on which she was lying and handed it over to me. I was just given her death certificate but no PPE kits. I cremated her without any protective gear as I was not aware of any such measures to be taken. I took Rs 1,000 financial help from someone in my area, bought the wood and went along with my son for her last rites.”

Courtesy: The Tribune

