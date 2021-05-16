AJK President condemns arrest of martyred APHC leader Sehrai’s sons

Picture of the day

Indian people are holding Modi responsible for the ongoing Covid calamity for his irresponsible, inhuman behaviour

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

AJK President condemns arrest of martyred APHC leader Sehrai's sons

Kashmir Media Service

Rawalakot, May 16 (KMS): The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan while strongly condemning the arrest of two sons of the martyred All Parties Hurriyat leader Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir has described it as the worst form of fascism of the Indian government.

Reacting sharply over the police raid at Ashraf Sehrai’s residence in Barzulla Baghat area of Srinagar and the arrest of Mujahid Sehrai and Abdur Rashid Sehrai, the state president said that the arrest had been made when the family was mourning the martyrdom of Ashraf Sehrai.
Sehrai, a popular Kashmiri leader and close aide of veteran Kashmiri leader, Syed Ali Geelani died in Indian custody in Jammu on May 5, 2021. His two sons have been arrested in connection with a false case registered against them on 6 May 2021 at the police station in Tekkipora-Sogam, the native area of the martyred APHC leader.

Earlier, over a dozen others, close relatives of Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai were also arrested by police in connection with the same false case.
The AJK President maintained that such brutal and inhuman acts of the Indian Government cannot deter the Kashmiri youth from their liberation struggle. “Freedom and the right to self-determination are the fundamental human rights of the Kashmiri people, and to demand these rights was no crime,” he said.
Khan reiterated that the people of Jammu and Kashmir would continue their struggle for the realization of their fundamental right till they are provided an opportunity to decide their future through a free and fair plebiscite in accordance with the UN Resolutions.
Sardar Masood Khan once again called upon the UN Security Council to implement its resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and fulfill its commitment made with the people of Jammu and Kashmir to hold a plebiscite in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.
He also appealed to the UN Human Rights Council and other international human rights organizations to take notice of the massive human rights violations by the Indian occupation forces in Jammu and Kashmir, and hold India responsible for it.
Meanwhile, the Indian authorities banned people to visit the residence of martyred senior APHC leader, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in Barzulla Baghat area of Srinagar to condole on the death of the APHC leader and to express solidarity with the members of the bereaved family by deploying a large number of Indian police and paramilitary personnel in the area.


