APHC urges UN, OIC to take action against state terrorism of Inida, Israel

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Indian people are holding Modi responsible for the ongoing Covid calamity for his irresponsible, inhuman behaviour

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

May 2021
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Archives

APHC urges UN, OIC to take action against state terrorism of Inida, Israel

Human Rights Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, May 16 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Working Vice Chairman Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar while terming the Kashmir and Palestine disputes as the two faces of a single coin, has strongly condemned the worst type of state terrorism perpetrated by India and Israel on the respective occupied territories.

Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar in a statement issued in Srinagar leader said that particularly after August 2019 the occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been converted into a military zone were people are living a miserable life under the shadow of a war.

Expressing a strong worded condemnation on recent surge in the arrest spree of the innocent youth and freedom loving leaders and activists, including two sons of Mohamed Ashraf Sehrai; Raashid and Mujahid and Moulana Sarjan Barkatim Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar said that the Indian fascist regime has let loose a reign of terror and harassment in the nook and corner of the occupied territory. Taking a dig on the said fascist regime the APHC leader said that subjugated people of Kashmir have been deprived of the freedom of expression and all other fundamental rights including political and religious rights.

”Expressing one’s thoughts, feelings and beliefs is not a crime but in illegally Indian occupied Kashmir people get capital punishments and life imprisonment for demanding their fundamental rights recognised by the modern civilized world,” maintained the statement.

He said that India is using coronavirus pandemic as a surgical strike against the people of Kashmir where strict and prolonged curfew and lockdown has rendered the jailed people of Kashmir as the forced victims of starvation and unemployment in absence of all essential commodities including medicines and eatables.

Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar urged the United Nations Secretary General and the Organisation of Islamic Countries to take serious action against the state terrorism of India and Israel practiced in Kashmir and Palestine. “In the wake of military aggression and the denial of fundamental rights in the said disputed territories, it has become highly imperative to resolve these issues in the larger interests of global peace and prosperity,” he added.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: