APHC urges UN, OIC to take action against state terrorism of Inida, Israel

Srinagar, May 16 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Working Vice Chairman Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar while terming the Kashmir and Palestine disputes as the two faces of a single coin, has strongly condemned the worst type of state terrorism perpetrated by India and Israel on the respective occupied territories.

Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar in a statement issued in Srinagar leader said that particularly after August 2019 the occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been converted into a military zone were people are living a miserable life under the shadow of a war.

Expressing a strong worded condemnation on recent surge in the arrest spree of the innocent youth and freedom loving leaders and activists, including two sons of Mohamed Ashraf Sehrai; Raashid and Mujahid and Moulana Sarjan Barkatim Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar said that the Indian fascist regime has let loose a reign of terror and harassment in the nook and corner of the occupied territory. Taking a dig on the said fascist regime the APHC leader said that subjugated people of Kashmir have been deprived of the freedom of expression and all other fundamental rights including political and religious rights.

”Expressing one’s thoughts, feelings and beliefs is not a crime but in illegally Indian occupied Kashmir people get capital punishments and life imprisonment for demanding their fundamental rights recognised by the modern civilized world,” maintained the statement.

He said that India is using coronavirus pandemic as a surgical strike against the people of Kashmir where strict and prolonged curfew and lockdown has rendered the jailed people of Kashmir as the forced victims of starvation and unemployment in absence of all essential commodities including medicines and eatables.

Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar urged the United Nations Secretary General and the Organisation of Islamic Countries to take serious action against the state terrorism of India and Israel practiced in Kashmir and Palestine. “In the wake of military aggression and the denial of fundamental rights in the said disputed territories, it has become highly imperative to resolve these issues in the larger interests of global peace and prosperity,” he added.

