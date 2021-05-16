Arrest of Sehrai’s two sons, relatives in IIOJK condemned

Srinagar, May 16 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have strongly condemned the arrest of two sons and relatives of martyred senior APHC leader Mohammad Ashraf sehrai and other youth across the territory.

Two sons of Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai namely, Mujahid Ashraf Sehrai and Rashid Ashraf Sehrai, were arrested by Indian police from their residence at Bulbulbagh area of Barzulla in Srinagar on Saturday evening.

The Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Chairman, Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui in a statement issued in Srinagar, termed the arrest of two sons of Ashraf Sehrai and other Hurriyat activists, including Maulana Sarjan Barkati as the worst type of human rights violation. Every voice is being silenced and every dissent is being crushed in the territory, he deplored.

The Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi in a statement in Srinagar, denouncing the arrest of Sehrai’s two sons and others, said that India could not prevent the IIOJK people from their just struggle for right to self-determination and would continue the liberation movement till taking it to its logical conclusion.

The General Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement (JKMM), Shabbir Ahmad in his statement in Srinagar said that the fresh arrest spree in IIOJK, including the arrest of two sons of Ashraf Sehrai, was frustration of the authorities. He added by arresting Hurriyat leaders and activists, India could not suppress the ongoing liberation movement in the territory.

The General Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement (JKPRM), Dr Musaib in his statement in Srinagar strongly condemned the arrest of two sons and other relatives of martyred senior APHC leader Mohammad Ashraf sehrai.

He said that it was the misperception of the Modi-led fascist Indian regime that it would suppress the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people by detaining and harassing the Hurriyat leaders and activists.

APHC leader and the Chairman of Democratic Political Movement, Khawaja Firdous in a statement issued in Srinagar, condemning the arrest of the two sons of Ashraf Sehrai, said that such cheap tactics could not suppress the ongoing liberation movement in the occupied territory.

He also demanded immediate release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists and said that India could not suppress Kashmiri people through military might.

A spokesman of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League in a statement in Srinagar strongly condemned arrest of two sons of Ashraf Sehrai and dozens of youth in Srinagar under notorious PSA.

He also castigated Israeli bombardment on Gaza and killing of Palestinians in Al-Aqsa city of Jerusalem. The UN should immediately intervene and brutalities and illegal settlements and evacuations of permanent residents in the occupied regions must be stopped to stabilize peace across the illegally occupied occupied territories in Middle East and IIOJK.

The spokesman of the Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement in a statement issued in Srinagar, condemning the arrest of two sons of Ashraf Sehrai and other Hurriyat activists by Indian police, said that India was applying all tactics to suppress the liberation movement but it would badly fail in its sinister designs and the people of Kashmir would continue the liberation movement till its complete success.

The Chairman of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Uzair Ahmad Ghazali in a statement in Muzaffarabad said that the arrest of two sons of Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and more than 50 other youth was the worst example of Indian state terrorism in the occupied territory.

