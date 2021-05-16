Blinded by anger against Kashmiris Modi regime arrests Sehra’s sons, relatives

Picture of the day

Indian people are holding Modi responsible for the ongoing Covid calamity for his irresponsible, inhuman behaviour

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Blinded by anger against Kashmiris Modi regime arrests Sehra’s sons, relatives

Reports Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

#IIOJKWithoutAllBasicRights

Islamabad, May 16 (KMS): Blinded by anger against Kashmiris for their uncompromising commitment to the freedom cause, RSS-backed Modi government has stooped too low to arrest two sons and other family members of senior APHC leader and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai who was systematically killed in custody on May 5, 2021.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said that Sehrai’s two sons namely, Mujahid Ashraf Sehrai and Rashid Ashraf Sehrai, were arrested by police from Bulbulbagh in Srinagar on Saturday evening.

Political experts and analysts termed the arrest of Mujahid, Rashid and their 20 other relatives as political victimization for their unwavering support to the freedom movement. The duo has been taken to Kupwara.

The experts and analysts said that Modi regime has turned so callous that it even did not allow the family of Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai to mourn his custodial death and arrested his two sons and relatives when their wounds were still fresh. The arrests, they said, are meant to victimize and punish the family for espousing the freedom cause.

Having discussed the arrest of Sehrai’s sons, the report deplored that all Kashmiris’ basic rights including right to life and right to protest and right to freedom of expression are violated under RSS-backed Modi government. The regime is employing draconian laws and using brute force against the Kashmiris to stifle political dissent in IIOJK. People are even booked under black laws for showing solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians.

Maulana Sarjan Barkati, who earned fame for his unique style of anti-India sloganeering, was on Saturday arrested for talking about suffering of Palestinians. Police arrested 28 youth during house raids in Badshahi Bagh and other areas of Srinagar for holding anti-Israel protests. What is more shocking is, a Kashmiri artist Mudasir Gul was booked under black law Public Safety Act for drawing graffiti on Palestinians.

Draconian measures being employed by Modi led Indian regime has further exposed RSS-backed government’s disregard for democratic norms in IIOJK.

The report asked how India can claim to be a democratic republic when it is denying Kashmiris their basic rights including the right to self-determination, which is sheer violation of international laws and UN charter.

The report called upon the global community to bring Modi and his henchmen to book for trampling every right of the Kashmiris.


