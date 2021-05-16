Eminent KU professor dies of COVID-19 in Srinagar

Srinagar, May 16 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, an eminent Professor and senior scientist of Kashmir University, Prof. Ghulam Muhiuddin Butt died due to Covid-19 complications.

Prof Ghulam Mohiuddin Butt, who was presently serving as senior Professor at Department of Electronics, Kashmir University, passed away at Rainawari Hospital in Srinagar.

Prof Butt had also served as Dean and Director of Engineering College at Zakura Campus of Kashmir University.

“He along with his wife and daughter were tested positive for Covid-19 and was taken to Soura hospital in the university ambulance where doctors referred him to Rainawari Hospital,” one of the colleagues of Prof Ghulam Mohiuddin Butt told news reporter in Srinagar.

Prof. Tasleema, the wife of the deceased, is currently the Head of Department of Education at Kashmir University.

“It is a big loss for not only the university but also to the whole Kashmir. Prof. Butt was an eminent scientist in electronics and his contributions are commendable,” said a Professor who added that several teaching and non-teaching staff members at the university are infected with Covid-19 but no due care is taken of them.

On the other hand, Professor Dr Dharmendra Singh , who was from Indian city, Agra, Uttar Pradesh, working as Professor at Department of Mass Communications & New Media in Central University Jammu (CUJ), died of Covid-19 at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, Jaipur in India.

Registrar of the Central University, Jammu, while confirming his death, said that Professor Dr Dharmendra Singh was a luminary and his death is a great loss to the University particularly to the Department of Mass Communications & New Media.

He had been tested Covid-19 positive and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jaipur in India.

