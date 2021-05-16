IED blast in Turkawangam, Shopian

Srinagar, May 16:(KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast was triggered by unknown persons in Turkawangam area of Shopian district on Sunday, today.

The whole area was cordoned off by a joint team of Indian Army’s 2RR and SOG Magam. So no casualty was known till filing of this report

However, Inspector General of Kashmir Police Vijay Kumar said that police already had input regarding planting of the IED in Turkawangam area of the district and it was neutralized by the troops. Further details are awaited.

