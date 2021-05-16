IED blast near Indian army vehicle in Shopian

Srinagar, May 16:(KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a low intensity IED blast was heard near an Indian army Casper vehicle in Turkawangam area of Shopian district.

No loss of life or injury was reported. The whole area has been cordoned off by the Indian troops.

Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar on Sunday claimed that police already had input regarding planting of IED in Turkawangam area of the district.

The top police officer of Kashmir said that the area has been cordoned off and searches launched to nab the attackers.

