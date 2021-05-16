Picture of the day

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Indian police arrest Sehrai’s two sons

Kashmir Media Service

APHC wants action against India, Israel

Srinagar, May 16 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the two sons of senior APHC leader late Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai namely Mujahid Ashraf Sehrai and Rashid Ashraf Sehrai were arrested along with many relatives by the Indian police and were taken to Kupwara police station.

The police said that they were arrested for raising anti-India slogans during Sehrai’s funeral. Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai was systematically killed by the Indian authorities while depriving him of basic amenities custody in Udhampur jail. He breathed his last on May 5, 2021 in custody. Political experts and analysts in Srinagar said that the arrests are meant to victimize and punish the family for espousing the freedom cause.

APHC Working Vice Chairman Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar in a statement issued in Srinagar urged the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to take an immediate action against the state terrorism of India and Israel practiced in Kashmir and Palestine. He said that the Kashmiris are living under the shadow of war particularly after August 2019. Gulzar strongly condemned the arrest of two sons of Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and Moulana Sarjan Barkati and other freedom leaders and activists.

Other Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui, Khawaja Firdous, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, Aqib Wani, Shabbir Ahmad, Dr Musaib, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League and Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami in their separate statements said India could not suppress the ongoing liberation movement through arrests and harassment.

Peoples Democratic Party Chief Mehbooba Mufti in a tweet also denounced the arrest of the sons of Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and deplored that people all over the world were protesting against the atrocities committed by Israel on Palestinians, but in Kashmir it was a punishable offence where an artist was booked under PSA and a preacher was arrested simply for expressing solidarity with Palestinians.

Indian forces launched cordon and search operations in Badgam and Jammu city, today. The troops cordoned off Bani-Pora Narbal village of Badgam and conducted house-to-house searches.

An Improvised Explosive Device blast was triggered by unknown persons in Turkawangam area of Shopian district, today. The whole area was cordoned off by a joint team of Indian Army and police after the blast. No details about casualties could be ascertained till filing of the report.

Meanwhile, unidentified car-borne persons shot dead two police officers in Ludhiana district of Punjab. The attackers killed Assistant Sub-Inspector, Bhagwan Singh, and ASI, Dalwinder Singh in Jagraon town of the district.


