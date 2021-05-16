Indian troops launch search operations in Jammu

Srinagar, May 16 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian forces on Sunday morning launched a major operation in the outskirts of Jammu city.

The search operation was launched by Indian police, army and BSF in villages of Domana sub-division of Jammu with some of the area falling towards the Working Boundary.

The authorities claimed that the operation was launched after information of a drone movement during midnight.

The operation was going on in the area when the last reports came in.

The troops also launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Narbal area in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district. The troops cordoned off Bani-Pora Narbal village and conducted house-to-house searches.

Meanwhile, a low intensity IED blast was heard near an Indian army Casper vehicle in Turkawangam area of Shopian district. No loss of life or injury was reported. The whole area has been cordoned off by the Indian troops.

Like this: Like Loading...