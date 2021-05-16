Many Covid-19 deaths go unreported in IIOJK: DAK

Srinagar, May 16 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) has said that official figures of Covid-19 deaths are an underestimate as many deaths due to the virus go unreported in the Valley.

The DAK President and influenza expert, Dr Nisar-ul-Hassan in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “The actual number of people dying from Covid is higher than what is reported.”

“The reported death toll is an undercount and only provides a snapshot of the true toll virus has taken,” he said.

Dr Nisar said only those deaths make it to the official count that have been confirmed as Covid-19 through RT-PCR testing. “But the test can miss more than 30 percent of positive cases,” he maintained.

“We see many patients who test negative on RT-PCR test, but show CT features consistent with Covid-19 disease, but they are not reported,” he added

Dr Nisar said that while elderly people have the highest rates for hospitalization and death, many are not tested for Covid in hospitals. He said that many Covid deaths are hidden among other diseases.

“Many patients with heart or lung disease die of Covid, but their death is attributed to their underlying condition,” he said.

Dr Nisar said that many people with Covid symptoms don’t get tested for the virus because of the fear of stigma and quarantine of family members.

