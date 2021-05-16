Many Covid-19 deaths go unreported in IIOJK: DAK

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Indian people are holding Modi responsible for the ongoing Covid calamity for his irresponsible, inhuman behaviour

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

May 2021
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Archives

Many Covid-19 deaths go unreported in IIOJK: DAK

Uncategorized Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, May 16 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) has said that official figures of Covid-19 deaths are an underestimate as many deaths due to the virus go unreported in the Valley.

The DAK President and influenza expert, Dr Nisar-ul-Hassan in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “The actual number of people dying from Covid is higher than what is reported.”

“The reported death toll is an undercount and only provides a snapshot of the true toll virus has taken,” he said.

Dr Nisar said only those deaths make it to the official count that have been confirmed as Covid-19 through RT-PCR testing. “But the test can miss more than 30 percent of positive cases,” he maintained.

“We see many patients who test negative on RT-PCR test, but show CT features consistent with Covid-19 disease, but they are not reported,” he added

Dr Nisar said that while elderly people have the highest rates for hospitalization and death, many are not tested for Covid in hospitals. He said that many Covid deaths are hidden among other diseases.

“Many patients with heart or lung disease die of Covid, but their death is attributed to their underlying condition,” he said.

Dr Nisar said that many people with Covid symptoms don’t get tested for the virus because of the fear of stigma and quarantine of family members.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: