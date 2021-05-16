Mirwaiz forum denounces arrest of IIOJK artist, Sehrai’s sons

Urges UN, OIC to rein in Israel’s aggression in Palestine

Srinagar, May 16 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has strongly condemned the arrest of Kashmiri artist Mudasir Gul under the draconian Public Safety Act for expressing solidarity through art with the oppressed people of Palestine and twenty other youth for social media posts in support of oppressed Palestinians.

The Hurriyat forum in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the artist and other youth were only expressing their feelings and nowhere in the world is expressing solidarity with a subjugated people a crime that warrants arrest under draconian laws.

“Such policies reflects the same mindset that is displayed by Israel to persecute the Palestinians,” Hurriyat forum said, while demanding immediate release of Mudasir Gul and dozens of others arrested along with him .

The forum vehemently condemned the ethnic cleansing of aboriginal Palestinians by Israel and the way they are being evicted from their homes.

It said that the people of Kashmir and the forum stand with the oppressed Palestinians and also support their historic stance based on truth and justice.

The statement expected that the United Nations and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), in their upcoming sessions, would raise the issue of Israeli aggression, and rein in the apartheid Israeli regime and take concrete steps to safeguard the rights and properties of the people of Palestine.

The forum also expressed serious concern over the arrest of two sons of late Hurriyat leader Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai from their residence last night, adding, they should be released and the persecution of the family stopped.

