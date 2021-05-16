Mirwaiz forum denounces arrest of IIOJK artist, Sehrai’s sons

Picture of the day

Indian people are holding Modi responsible for the ongoing Covid calamity for his irresponsible, inhuman behaviour

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Mirwaiz forum denounces arrest of IIOJK artist, Sehrai’s sons

Kashmir Media Service

Urges UN, OIC to rein in Israel’s aggression in Palestine

Srinagar, May 16 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has strongly condemned the arrest of Kashmiri artist Mudasir Gul under the draconian Public Safety Act for expressing solidarity through art with the oppressed people of Palestine and twenty other youth for social media posts in support of oppressed Palestinians.

The Hurriyat forum in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the artist and other youth were only expressing their feelings and nowhere in the world is expressing solidarity with a subjugated people a crime that warrants arrest under draconian laws.

“Such policies reflects the same mindset that is displayed by Israel to persecute the Palestinians,” Hurriyat forum said, while demanding immediate release of Mudasir Gul and dozens of others arrested along with him .

The forum vehemently condemned the ethnic cleansing of aboriginal Palestinians by Israel and the way they are being evicted from their homes.

It said that the people of Kashmir and the forum stand with the oppressed Palestinians and also support their historic stance based on truth and justice.

The statement expected that the United Nations and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), in their upcoming sessions, would raise the issue of Israeli aggression, and rein in the apartheid Israeli regime and take concrete steps to safeguard the rights and properties of the people of Palestine.

The forum also expressed serious concern over the arrest of two sons of late Hurriyat leader Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai from their residence last night, adding, they should be released and the persecution of the family stopped.


