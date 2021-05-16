NC’s Ruhullah Mehdi mocks IIOJK police, says Israeli PM didn’t acknowledge their services

Srinagar, May 16 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, an outspoken Kashmiri politician and National Conference leader Ruhullah Mehdi has mocked the territory’s police, saying Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not acknowledge them for “tireless efforts to repress Kashmiris who stand for Palestine”.

Ruhullah Mehdi took to Twitter on Sunday evening and commented on Netanyahu’s post in which he had applauded countries, excluding India, for supporting Israel’s recent aggression on Gaza where 189 innocent people including dozens of children have been killed in the Israeli airstrikes.

Mehdi, in his tweet, mocked the IIOJK police which had arrested 20 people – including prominent cleric Sarjan Barkati and artist Mudasir Gul in recent days for expressing support to the Palestinians.

“JK Police, after all your hard work and tireless efforts to repress Kashmiris who stand for Palestine. This person has not acknowledged your service and hard work for them,” Mehdi tweeted.

