PSA is India’s only go to method for every problem in J&K: Mehbooba

Srinagar, May 16 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has said that draconian law Public Safety Act (PSA) is Indian government’s only go to method for every problem in the territory.

Mehbooba Mufti in a series of tweets said, both the sons of Ashraf Sehrai, who lost their father in custody due to inadequate medical care, have been arrested under Public Safety Act (PSA).

She said, “People all over the world are protesting against the atrocities committed by Israel on Palestinians. But in Kashmir its a punishable offence where an artist is booked under PSA and a preacher is arrested simply for expressing solidarity with Palestinians.”

Mehbooba Mufti said: “Kashmir is an open air prison where people’s thoughts are being monitored and they are punished for it. There is no outlet left to express one’s opinion and this is a deliberate attempt to push Kashmiris to the wall.”

In India, dead are being ill treated but in Kashmir it’s the living who are made to suffer. Expressing solidarity with Palestine is no crime,” she added.

Like this: Like Loading...