New Delhi, May 16 (KMS): In India, unidentified car-borne persons shot dead two police officers in Ludhiana district of Punjab.

The attackers killed Assistant Sub-Inspector, Bhagwan Singh, and ASI, Dalwinder Singh in Jagraon town of the district, police said.

Both were posted in the state’s Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) in Jagraon,

Deputy Superintendent of Police, G S Bains said

.

Police said assailants managed to escape after the incident, which took place near the new grain market.

