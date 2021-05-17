AAC pays tribute to Mirwaiz Farooq on his anniversary

Srinagar, May 17 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Awami Action Committee (AAC) has paid tribute to its founder and prominent Hurriyat leader, Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq on his 31st martyrdom anniversary.

It also paid tributes to the martyrs of Hawal and Hurriyat leader, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone on his 19th martyrdom anniversary.

It appealed to people and Imams of masajids to remember the beloved martyred leader in their prayers as well as Hawal martyrs and all the martyrs since 1931.

