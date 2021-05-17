APHC calls for shutdown on Friday to pay tributes to Mirwaiz Farooq, Ghani Lone

Srinagar, May 17 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Harriet Conference while appealing the freedom loving people of Kashmir to observe complete shutdown on 21 May 2021, to commemorate the martyrdom anniversaries of Khwaja Abdujl Ghani Lone, Mirwaiz Mohamed Farooq and martyrs of Hawal.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, paid glowing tributes to these martyrs who laid down their precious lives for the sacred cause of freedom.

On this day protest rallies will be organised against the ruthless genocide, human rights abuses, illegal arrests, harassment, frequent use of brute force and barbarism perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces against the freedom loving people of Kashmir, added the statement.

Terming both the leaders as the great and visionary icons of our freedom moment, the spokesman said that invisible hands of Indian agencies engineered their deep conspiracies from the very inception of the ongoing resistance moment to leave it leaderless but the brave people of Kashmir faced every such odd situation by displaying sagacity and political acumen in foiling down these nefarious designs of India.

The spokesman also paid salutes and glowing tributes to all the martyrs of the freedom movement, especially, since 1931,13th July and said that the nation refresh its pledge to carry the sacred mission to its logical conclusion as we are indebted to the precious sacrifices of our martyrs.

