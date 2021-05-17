Arrest of Sehrai’s sons, Israeli aggression denounced

Picture of the day

Indian people are holding Modi responsible for the ongoing Covid calamity for his irresponsible, inhuman behaviour

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archives

Arrest of Sehrai’s sons, Israeli aggression denounced

Statement Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, May 17 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) has condemned the arrest of the sons of martyred Kashmiri leader Muhammad Asharaf Sehrai, famous religious preacher Moulana Sarjan Barkati and others.

In a statement issued in Srinagar, the DFP spokesman termed it as a violation of basic human rights. He said that it was unfortunate that Kashmiris were not even allowed to mourn the death of their loved ones. Referring to the arrest of Moulana Barkati and dozens of others who were arrested for expressing solidarity with the people of Palestine, the spokesman said that arresting people merely for expressing sympathy with the suffering humanity was nothing but a frustration on the part of Indian government.

He said that imposing restrictions on people’s thinking and coercing them to silence was an atrocious assault on people’s right to freedom of speech and expression. Such mean tactics would not deter Kashmiris from pursuing their collective cause for which they have rendered matchless sacrifices, he added. Expressing sympathy with the people of Palestine he said that Palestine and Kashmir were two nations and have suffered terribly at the hands of foreign occupation. Seeking an immediate end to bloodshed in the region the spokesman urged the world to take notice of the state-terrorism unleashed upon hapless Palestinians by the Israeli government.

Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) while condemning in strong terms the arrest of the sons of martyred Kashmiri leader Muhammad Asharaf Sehrai, Sarjan Barkati and other Hurriyat activists said that the occupation authorities have crossed all limits of brutalities in Kashmir JKNF spokesman Shafiq-ur-Rehman said that the Indian authorities don’t allow Kashmiris to even mourn the death of loved ones. The spokesman expressed complete solidarity with the people of Palestine and denounced in strong terms the Israeli naked aggression on Gaza.

Jammmu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi Chairman Abdul Samad Inqilabi in a statement also denounced the arrest of Sehrai’s two sons.

APHC AJK leader Mohammad Zahid Saffi in a statement strongly condemned the arrest of two sons of Shaheed Sehrai, Sarjan Barakati and others in different parts of Kashmir for showing solidarity with the people of Palestine.

Zahid Saffi called these arrests by Indian authoritative regime as frustration as they are unable to control the spread of Covid-19 across India.


