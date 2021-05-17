Covid lockdown just excuse to inflict more pain on Kashmiris: locals

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Indian people are holding Modi responsible for the ongoing Covid calamity for his irresponsible, inhuman behaviour

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Covid lockdown just excuse to inflict more pain on Kashmiris: locals

Coronavirus
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, May 17 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, normal life already affected by India-imposed military siege coupled with police crackdowns and raids has grinded to a halt as lockdown in the name of Covid has been extended till May 24.

Markets remain shut and public transport is off the road. The officials said restrictions on the movement and assembly of people continued to remain in force on Sunday and public transport was off the roads. Roads have been sealed by the Indian forces and barricades have been put at many places in Srinagar and other district headquarters of the valley.

On April 29, the administration had imposed a curfew in 11 districts in the name of tackling the surge in Covid-19 cases, which was subsequently extended to all the 20 districts the next day till May 17.However, on Saturday, the lockdown was extended till 7 am on May 24.

Locals have complained that Modi regime is using Covid as a pretext for lockdown, because its forces have stepped up cordon and search operations during the lockdown. If the regime is so much worried about the well being of the local people, why the troops conduct raids every now and then and force them to assemble outside at a close distance while the troops are also without masks, they asked. They said that Covid is just an excuse to further inflict pain and agony on the Kashmiri people.


