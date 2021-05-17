India stepped up state terrorism in IIOJK. Farooq Rehmani

Islamabad, May 17 (KMS): The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Freedom League, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani has strongly condemned stepped up India’s military and police terrorism in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of Israeli bombardment and air raids on Palestinians in West Bank and Gaza.

He said that late Ashraf Sahrai’s two sons Mujahid Ashraf and Rashid Ashraf, had been arrested and put behind bars falsely accusing them of violence in the city, along with many more youth.

Meanwhile, he said, a local religious preacher , SirJan Barkaty who had spoken against the Israeli air raids on the Palestinians during a protest rally was also arrested under the notorious JK Public Safety Act and dozens of youth were rounded up and charged with anti-Israel and anti-India slogans.

Barkaty had been released a few months back from detention. In continuation of India’s ruthless killing campaign the police authorities have encounters in South Kashmir.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani while castigating India for its latest crackdown campaign said that the current crisis in both Middle East and Kashmir testified collaboration between Israel and India on terroristic action plan in both Kashmir and Palestine to annihilate two Muslim countries. He called for unity among Muslim world for a greater Islamic cause.

