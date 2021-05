Srinagar, 17 May (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian police arrested at least six youth in Shopian district.

Police arrested six youth during house raids in Turkwangam area of the district.

Locals talking to media men said that Indian troops conducted raids in several houses, last night, and arrested at least six youth. The detainees include Irfan Ahmed, Yasir Ahmed, Shoaib Ahmed and Asif Ahmed Kumar, a college student and the father of two young children.

