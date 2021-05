Srinagar, 17 May (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, an Indian army soldier was injured in a mine blast in Kupwara district.

The soldier was injured in a mine blast at Golf-11 post in Line of Control in Kupwra district

While working on a fence at Golf-11 post, the soldier was injured after a mine exploded abruptly. The injured soldier was shifted to hospital for treatment, the police said.

