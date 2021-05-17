Picture of the day

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Indian state terrorism has crossed all limits in IIOJK: TWI

Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar May 17 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami has said that India is using every tactic of oppression to suppress the Kashmiris’ just struggle for freedom but it will never succeed in its nefarious designs as they will carry forward the great mission of their martyrs, through thick and thin.

Shahid Ali, spokesperson for Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Indian state terrorism in occupied Jammu and Kashmir has crossed all its limits and Kashmiris are forced to live a miserable life. He said that the arbitrary arrest of two sons and other relatives of senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Shaheed Mohammad Ashraf Sahrai was a clear proof of the brutality of the Indian government.

He said that on one hand, 78-year-old Ashraf Sahrai was deprived of medical treatment to let him die in illegal detention and now his family is also being persecuted.

The spokesperson said that Kashmiri artists and youth were also being pushed behind bars under black laws for expressing solidarity with the innocent Palestinians who were victims of Israeli aggression, which was a clear proof of the Indian government’s malice.

The spokesperson said that Indian policy makers should keep in mind that a nation can be temporarily made to suffer through the tactics of oppression but the spirit of freedom cannot be suppressed forever.

He demanded immediate release of all arrested youth including the sons of Shaheed Ashraf Sahrai. He urged the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the international community to fulfill their responsibilities in preventing Indian and Israeli aggression in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine.


