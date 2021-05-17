Indian state terrorism has crossed all limits in IIOJK: TWI

Srinagar May 17 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami has said that India is using every tactic of oppression to suppress the Kashmiris’ just struggle for freedom but it will never succeed in its nefarious designs as they will carry forward the great mission of their martyrs, through thick and thin.

Shahid Ali, spokesperson for Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Indian state terrorism in occupied Jammu and Kashmir has crossed all its limits and Kashmiris are forced to live a miserable life. He said that the arbitrary arrest of two sons and other relatives of senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Shaheed Mohammad Ashraf Sahrai was a clear proof of the brutality of the Indian government.

He said that on one hand, 78-year-old Ashraf Sahrai was deprived of medical treatment to let him die in illegal detention and now his family is also being persecuted.

The spokesperson said that Kashmiri artists and youth were also being pushed behind bars under black laws for expressing solidarity with the innocent Palestinians who were victims of Israeli aggression, which was a clear proof of the Indian government’s malice.

The spokesperson said that Indian policy makers should keep in mind that a nation can be temporarily made to suffer through the tactics of oppression but the spirit of freedom cannot be suppressed forever.

He demanded immediate release of all arrested youth including the sons of Shaheed Ashraf Sahrai. He urged the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the international community to fulfill their responsibilities in preventing Indian and Israeli aggression in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine.

