Indian troops martyr two youth in Srinagar

Killing triggers forceful anti-India, pro-freedom protests

Srinagar, May 17 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their continuing acts of state terrorism martyred two more youth in Khonmoh area of Srinagar today.

The youth were killed during a cordon and search operation jointly launched by Indian Army, police and Central Reserve Police Force in Khonmoh.

The operation was going on while the whole area has been sealed and no one including media is allowed to enter the area.

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, flouting double restrictions imposed by the Indian authorities, people came out of their houses and staged a forceful anti-India and pro-freedom protest demonstration in Khonmoh area of Srinagar where the two youth were martyred, this morning. Hundreds of men and women gathered outside the building where the youth were killed by the troops and raised vociferous slogans against India and in favour of freedom.

