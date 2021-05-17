It is time to resolve disputes to avert confrontation: Prof Butt

Srinagar, May 17 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior Hurriyat leader Professor Abdul Ghani Butt has said that time has come to resolve all outstanding disputes including Kashmir to avoid confrontation and war like situation throughout the world.

In a statement issued in Srinagar, Prof Butt said Kashmir is a dispute since 1947 between Pakistan and India and needs to be resolved through a sustained dialogue process between Pakistan, India and the real representatives of Kashmiri people.

He said by arresting innocent people in Kashmir, India cannot suppress the popular sentiment of the people of Kashmir.

He condemned the arrest of two sons of late Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai and said Kashmiris are making sacrifices for a sacred cause and Ashraf Sehrai’s s family is a latest example. Prof Butt condemned violence in Gaza by the Israeli forces. He said international community should take notice and stop the genocide of the people of Palestine.

Like this: Like Loading...