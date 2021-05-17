JKPL concerned over genocide of innocent Palestinians

Srinagar, 17 May (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) has expressed grave concern over the genocide of the innocent people of Palestine at the hands of Israel’s fascist forces.

Party Chief organizer Taimur Khan in a statement issued in Srinagar said that after the conclusion of World War II, the inception of United Nations Organizations was seen as a good omen by the poor and weaker nations of the globe that justice, equality and respect of human rights shall prevail, whereas the fascism and imperialism shall be dealt with by all peace loving nations of the world.

He elaborated that the organization of Islamic countries (OIC) should take stock of the situation and use its good offices to deter the policy of genocide of the weaker nations at the hands of imperialistic powers, including Palestine and Kashmir in the light of agreed principles of Islam, as for as respect towards human life irrespective of religion, caste, creed or color is concerned. All humans should rise to the occasion and fight rule of tyranny and cruelty prevailing anywhere in the world, he stressed.

Like this: Like Loading...