Molvi Farooq, Khawaja Ghani Lone, Hawal martyrs remembered

Indian people are holding Modi responsible for the ongoing Covid calamity for his irresponsible, inhuman behaviour

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Molvi Farooq, Khawaja Ghani Lone, Hawal martyrs remembered

#KashmiriMartyrsBloodNotToGoWaste

Islamabad, May 17 (KMS): Kashmiris will not forget the sacrifices of their martyrs like Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone and martyrs of Hawal who all fell victim to Indian state terrorism in the month of May.

Mirwaiz Farooq, the father of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, was shot dead by Indian agents at his residence in Srinagar on 21 May 1990. 70 mourners were killed in Hawal area of Srinagar when Indian troops opened fire on Mirwaiz Muhammad Farooq’s funeral procession. APHC leader, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone was killed by Indian agents in Eidgah area of Srinagar on 21 May 2002 when he was returning from martyrdom anniversary function of Mirwaiz Muhammad Farooq

APHC and other Hurriyat organizations have appealed for strike on May 21 to commemorate the martyrdom anniversaries of Moulvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Gani Lone. They said that blood of martyrs infuses new vigour in the Kashmiris’ freedom movement, who are destined to succeed and defeat of India is writing on the wall.

Remembering sacrifices of Mirwaiz Moulvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Gani Lone: Kashmiris will hold Dua and Quran Khawani after Fajr prayers, visit martyrs’ graveyard in Srinagar to offer Fateha on May 21 (Friday).

On this day, people in IIOJK will display placards, distribute leaflets outside mosques in memory of martyrs, Moulvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Gani Lone. The APHC reiterated the Kashmiris’ pledge to continue martyrs’ mission till success. It said that Indian atrocities for the past over 7 decades have failed to suppress the Kashmiris’ spirit for freedom.

It is worth mentioning here that Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq was shot dead by unidentified gunmen after barging into his residence in Srinagar on 21st May in 1990. On the same day, seventy mourners were killed when Indian troops opened indiscriminate fire his funeral procession in Hawal area of Srinagar. On the same day in 2002, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone was martyred by unknown attackers, when he was returning from addressing a gathering at Mazar-e-Shuhada in Srinagar.


