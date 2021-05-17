Molvi Farooq, Khawaja Ghani Lone, Hawal martyrs remembered

#KashmiriMartyrsBloodNotToGoWaste

Islamabad, May 17 (KMS): Kashmiris will not forget the sacrifices of their martyrs like Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone and martyrs of Hawal who all fell victim to Indian state terrorism in the month of May.

Mirwaiz Farooq, the father of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, was shot dead by Indian agents at his residence in Srinagar on 21 May 1990. 70 mourners were killed in Hawal area of Srinagar when Indian troops opened fire on Mirwaiz Muhammad Farooq’s funeral procession. APHC leader, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone was killed by Indian agents in Eidgah area of Srinagar on 21 May 2002 when he was returning from martyrdom anniversary function of Mirwaiz Muhammad Farooq

APHC and other Hurriyat organizations have appealed for strike on May 21 to commemorate the martyrdom anniversaries of Moulvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Gani Lone. They said that blood of martyrs infuses new vigour in the Kashmiris’ freedom movement, who are destined to succeed and defeat of India is writing on the wall.

Remembering sacrifices of Mirwaiz Moulvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Gani Lone: Kashmiris will hold Dua and Quran Khawani after Fajr prayers, visit martyrs’ graveyard in Srinagar to offer Fateha on May 21 (Friday).

On this day, people in IIOJK will display placards, distribute leaflets outside mosques in memory of martyrs, Moulvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Gani Lone. The APHC reiterated the Kashmiris’ pledge to continue martyrs’ mission till success. It said that Indian atrocities for the past over 7 decades have failed to suppress the Kashmiris’ spirit for freedom.

