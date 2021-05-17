Two martyred youth in Khonmoh were killed in fake encounter

Picture of the day

Indian people are holding Modi responsible for the ongoing Covid calamity for his irresponsible, inhuman behaviour

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Two martyred youth in Khonmoh were killed in fake encounter

HR Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, May 17 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the residents of Khonmoh in Srinagar have categorically refuted the Indian military authorities’ claim that the two youth martyred in the area, today, were militants killed in an encounter.

The residents told the media that it was a clear case of fake encounter as has been a practice of the Indian troops of killing the Kashmiri youth so far. The gunshot wounds on the dead bodies including on legs and feet also indicated that it was not a firefight. It appears that the youth have tried to flee and were shot in the legs and after getting hold of them they were killed.

The eyewitnesses said that the youth were unarmed and it was a false claim of the Indian army that two pistols and grenades were recovered from them. Had they been freedom fighters they would have proper fighting weapons in their possession, they added.

The locals have raised many pertinent questions. The dead body of one of the martyrs was found with a white bandage on his injured left hand and the Indian authorities failed to give any explanation to it.

The locals also refuted the statement of the army authorities that the parents of the martyred youth appealed to them to surrender. They said their parents were not in the area. They were in Pulwama and the boys had just come to Khonmoh to meet their friends and relatives.

It may be recalled that the latest examples of fake encounters by the Indian troops in the occupied territory were the incidents of Amshipora and Lawaypora that occurred on 18 July and 30 December in the year 2020 respectively. In both the encounters three youth each were killed by the Indian troops. The Indian authorities had claimed that these were gunfights while it was proved later that both the incidents were of fake encounters. The authorities had also ordered an inquiry in the Amshipora encounter where the Indian army’s claim was declared baseless and those killed were found labourers of Rajouri, a far off place in Jammu division.

Thousands of Kashmiri youth have so far been killed by the Indian army in staged encounters and the world human rights bodies have been castigating the Indian authorities for this abominable practice. In the cases of Amshipora and Lawaypora the global human rights organizations have released reports condemning Indian occupation forces for fake encounters.

Meanwhile, the mujahideen organisations in their statements issued in Srinagar have also said that the Khonmoh incident today was a clear case of fake encounter and the martyred youth were not mujahideen.


