‘Two martyred youth in Khonmoh were not mujahideen’

Srinagar, May 17 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, mujahideen organisations have said that the two youth, martyred in Khonmoh, Srinagar, were not mujahideen but common youth.

The mujahideen organisations in their statements issued in Srinagar said that the Indian troops were killing innocent Kashmiri youth either in fake encounters or in cordon and search operations while dubbing them as mujahideen. The latest examples of such incidents were the fake encounters of Lawepura and Amrashpora, the statements added.

