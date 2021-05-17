Video of another Indian soldier goes viral against seniors’ rude attitude

New Delhi, May 17 (KMS): A video of another Indian soldier, now, belonging to India’s border guarding force Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has gone viral wherein he says that he was “whipped” and jailed by his senior officers at a camp in Bihar recently.

Constable Arvind Kumar Jaswara, in a 2:21-minute-long video uploaded on YouTube, said he is posted with the 21st battalion of the SSB in Bagaha town of West Champaran district. The soldier, wearing a camouflage T-Shirt, alleges that he was abused and whipped with a leash by the commanding officer, his deputy and an inspector of the unit near the tennis court inside the SSB camp on May 7.

In the video, the soldier is seen pulling up his T-Shirt to show injuries on his back and shoulders which he claims were the result of the assault carried out by the three officers.

He alleged that he was kept in a unit jail for 2 days and claimed he was made to sign on a blank paper. “I request senior SSB officers to save my life. I fear for my life…they will get me killed. If anything happens to me then the Inspector, Deputy Commandant and Commandant (of my battalion) will be responsible,” the soldier said.

SSB authorities said that the constable is being probed in a case wherein a Deputy Commandant-rank officer is alleged to have sent wooden logs purportedly cut from the Valmiki reserve to his residence in Lucknow on an SSB vehicle without any movement order or authority when the Commandant (commanding officer) was on leave.

This soldier, they claimed, accompanied the vehicle with the driver and two other jawans and one of them even carried “his weapon and ammunition”, they said.

The revelation reflects an evil nexus between India’s state forest department and forces’ commanders, analysts said.

