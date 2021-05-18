115 prisoners test positive for COVID-19 in IIOJK jails

Picture of the day

Women wail near the fake encounter site where two Kashmiri youth were killed by Indian forces in Khonmoh Srinagar

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

115 prisoners test positive for COVID-19 in IIOJK jails

Srinagar, May 18 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, ninety-two inmates have been tested positive for COVID-19 in two jails of the territory.

115 out of 4,570 prisoners were COVID active in all jails, officials said. The highest 72 prisoners and seven staff members tested positive in Udhampur district and 20 inmates were tested positive for COVID-19 among 272 prisoners in Kupwara district jail.officials said.

Earlier, 21 prisoners tested positive in Kathu district jail on May 10, while one inmate each was tested positive in district jail Jammu and central jail Kotbhalwal Jammu a few days earlier.

Last year, two elderly prisoners — one each in district jail Rajouri and Sub-jail Bhaderwah — succumbed to the virus.

The prominent 77-yera -old APHC leader and chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, who was lodged in Udhampur district jail under black law Public Safety Act died in Udhampur jail on May 5 for lack of medical treatment.

On the other hand, Jammu and Kashmir has a higher death rate due to Covid-19 than Indian 20 states, which makes IIOJK behind only some of the worst-hit territory like Indian city Goa and Delhi. Within J&K, Kashmir division is a notch worse than its Jammu counterpart.

Meanwhile, IIOJK reported highest ever single day spike in the number of Covid-19 deaths as 73 persons succumbed to the virus in last 24 hours, officials said.

Also, 3344 new covid-19 cases have been reported, 1418 from Jammu region and 1926 from Kashmir valley, taking the overall tally to 247952. Regarding the deaths, the reports said, 54 were reported from Jammu region and 19 from Kashmir Valley, taking the fatality count 3222.


