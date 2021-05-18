115 prisoners test positive for COVID-19 in IIOJK jails

Srinagar, May 18 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, ninety-two inmates have been tested positive for COVID-19 in two jails of the territory.

115 out of 4,570 prisoners were COVID active in all jails, officials said. The highest 72 prisoners and seven staff members tested positive in Udhampur district and 20 inmates were tested positive for COVID-19 among 272 prisoners in Kupwara district jail.officials said.

Earlier, 21 prisoners tested positive in Kathu district jail on May 10, while one inmate each was tested positive in district jail Jammu and central jail Kotbhalwal Jammu a few days earlier.

Last year, two elderly prisoners — one each in district jail Rajouri and Sub-jail Bhaderwah — succumbed to the virus.

The prominent 77-yera -old APHC leader and chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, who was lodged in Udhampur district jail under black law Public Safety Act died in Udhampur jail on May 5 for lack of medical treatment.

On the other hand, Jammu and Kashmir has a higher death rate due to Covid-19 than Indian 20 states, which makes IIOJK behind only some of the worst-hit territory like Indian city Goa and Delhi. Within J&K, Kashmir division is a notch worse than its Jammu counterpart.

Meanwhile, IIOJK reported highest ever single day spike in the number of Covid-19 deaths as 73 persons succumbed to the virus in last 24 hours, officials said.

Also, 3344 new covid-19 cases have been reported, 1418 from Jammu region and 1926 from Kashmir valley, taking the overall tally to 247952. Regarding the deaths, the reports said, 54 were reported from Jammu region and 19 from Kashmir Valley, taking the fatality count 3222.

