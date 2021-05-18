15 women among 36 die of COVID-19 in IIOJK

Srinagar, May 18 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, at least thirty six fresh deaths including 15 women died due to Covid-19 since the last night, taking the total to 3,258.

According to Kashmir Media Service, 18 among the fresh fatalities were reported from Kashmir valley and as many from Jammu region.

The patients who died include 55-year-old woman from Noorbagh Palpora, 85-year-old woman from Bemina, 50-year-old woman from Shopian, 70-year-old woman from Chanapora, 65-year-old woman from Baghat, 75-year-old woman from Hawal, 75-year-old woman from Rawalpora, 72-year-old woman from Bulbul Bagh Srinagar, 60-year-old woman from Inder Pulwama, 78-year-old woman from Kheribal Mattan, 65-year-old man from Wakura, and 75-year-old man from Ganderbal, 65-year-old woman from Azad Gunj, 80-year-old woman from Pattan Baramulla, 55-year-old woman from Kralpora Kupwara, 80-year-old male from Khidam and 55-year-old woman from Pushwara Islamabad.

Five deaths were reported at SMHS Hospital Srinagar, two at JLNM Hospital and one death was reported at CD Hospital Dalgate since the last night, the official reports added. He added that two deaths each were reported from GMC Islamabad and DH Ganderbal, while one death each from JVC Bemina, DH Pulwama and CHC Bijbehara.

“One death was reported at Indoor Stadium Covid-19 centre Baramulla, one death was reported from CHC Kupwara, while one patient from Pattan died at home due to the Covid-19 complications,” he said. The official said that five deaths were reported from GMC Rajouri and thirteen others died in different hospitals in Jammu since the last night. With 36 fresh COVID-19 fatalities, the death toll related to Covid-19 in IIOJK has climbed to 3,258 including 1,511 from Jammu region and 1,747 from Kashmir valley.

Ladakh region has over 60 deaths per lac of the population owing to Covid-19. 119 people have died in Leh and 46 in Ladakh region, the official said.

Meanwhile, India, the COVID-19 death toll climbed to 2,78,719 with a record 4,340 fresh fatalities, while the single day rise in coronavirus cases stood over 2.63 lakh. A total of 2,63,533 new cases in a span of 24 hours, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,52,28,996, the data updated at 8 am showed the Indian health ministry data updated on Tuesday. A total of 2,59,170 cases were reported in a span of 24 hours on April 20.

