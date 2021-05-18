15 women among 36 die of COVID-19 in IIOJK

Picture of the day

Women wail near the fake encounter site where two Kashmiri youth were killed by Indian forces in Khonmoh Srinagar

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

15 women among 36 die of COVID-19 in IIOJK

Coronavirus Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

The capital has the highest utilisation rate for hospital beds reserved for Covid-19 patients. — File photoSrinagar, May 18 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, at least thirty six fresh deaths including 15 women died due to Covid-19 since the last night, taking the total to 3,258.

According to Kashmir Media Service, 18 among the fresh fatalities were reported from Kashmir valley and as many from Jammu region.

The patients who died include 55-year-old woman from Noorbagh Palpora, 85-year-old woman from Bemina, 50-year-old woman from Shopian, 70-year-old woman from Chanapora, 65-year-old woman from Baghat, 75-year-old woman from Hawal, 75-year-old woman from Rawalpora, 72-year-old woman from Bulbul Bagh Srinagar, 60-year-old woman from Inder Pulwama, 78-year-old woman from Kheribal Mattan, 65-year-old man from Wakura, and 75-year-old man from Ganderbal, 65-year-old woman from Azad Gunj, 80-year-old woman from Pattan Baramulla, 55-year-old woman from Kralpora Kupwara, 80-year-old male from Khidam and 55-year-old woman from Pushwara Islamabad.

Five deaths were reported at SMHS Hospital Srinagar, two at JLNM Hospital and one death was reported at CD Hospital Dalgate since the last night, the official reports added. He added that two deaths each were reported from GMC Islamabad and DH Ganderbal, while one death each from JVC Bemina, DH Pulwama and CHC Bijbehara.

“One death was reported at Indoor Stadium Covid-19 centre Baramulla, one death was reported from CHC Kupwara, while one patient from Pattan died at home due to the Covid-19 complications,” he said. The official said that five deaths were reported from GMC Rajouri and thirteen others died in different hospitals in Jammu since the last night. With 36 fresh COVID-19 fatalities, the death toll related to Covid-19 in IIOJK has climbed to 3,258 including 1,511 from Jammu region and 1,747 from Kashmir valley.

Ladakh region has over 60 deaths per lac of the population owing to Covid-19. 119 people have died in Leh and 46 in Ladakh region, the official said.

Meanwhile, India, the COVID-19 death toll climbed to 2,78,719 with a record 4,340 fresh fatalities, while the single day rise in coronavirus cases stood over 2.63 lakh. A total of 2,63,533 new cases in a span of 24 hours, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,52,28,996, the data updated at 8 am showed the Indian health ministry data updated on Tuesday. A total of 2,59,170 cases were reported in a span of 24 hours on April 20.


