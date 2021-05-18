Agha Moosvi condemns lynching of Muslim man in India

Srinagar, May 18 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman Sharie Shian President Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi has condemned the brutal murder of Muslim youth, Asif Khan, by Hindu fanatics in Haryana, India.

In a statement issued in Srinagar, Ahga Moosvi called for a stern action to prevent such kind of violence and intimidation which has become new normal in India since 2014.

“Lack of accountability will only encourage those who believe they can target religious minorities with impunity,” he concluded.

It is worth mentioning here that, a Muslim gym trainer from Mewat district, Haryana, was lynched to death by Hindu vigilante groups, after forcing him to chant “Jai Shree Raam”.

Like this: Like Loading...