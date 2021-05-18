APHC denounces killing of two youth in custody

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Women wail near the fake encounter site where two Kashmiri youth were killed by Indian forces in Khonmoh Srinagar

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

APHC denounces killing of two youth in custody

Condemnation Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, May 18 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference while paying rich tributes to the martyrs of Srinagar has condemned the Indian occupational forces for killing two young boys in custody.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC Secretary Public Relations, Bashir Ahmad Andrabi in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “It has become customary for the occupation forces whenever they get furious they resort to brisk firing on common masses as if they enjoy hunting.”

With a strong shield in hand, Armed Forces Special Powers Act and other infamous draconian laws, all the bloody operations are carried out with impunity in the broad day light, the statement said.

The APHC leader while denouncing the arrest spree of the youth and the freedom loving leaders and activists including Moulana Barkati, members of Jamat-e-Islami and the two sons of Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai; Raashid Sehrai and Mujahid Sehrai, reiterated the strong pledge of the people of Kashmir to lead the ongoing resistance moment to its logical conclusion. He said that such barbaric actions cannot deter us from our chosen path of freedom.

The APHC leader reiterated the appeal for a complete shutdown on Friday for commemorating the anniversaries of prominent liberation leaders Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone, Mirwaiz Mohammad Farooq, martyrs of Hawal and other martyrs and against the widespread killings and arrests at the hands of Indian occupation forces in the territory. He urged the United Nations Secretary General and other International human rights groups to take serious action against the use of brute force and gross violations of human rights by the Indian forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

Bashir Andrabi also urged the world community to stop Israeli aggression in Palestine and help resolve both the issues in the larger interests of global peace and prosperity.

Meanwhile, Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid in a statement issued in Srinagar also paid tributes to Molvi Muhammad Farooq and other martyrs. Anjuman said that Quran Khwani and Husn-e-Qir’aat functions would be held to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed-e-Millat Molvi Farooq.


