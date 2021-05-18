APHC denounces killing of two youth in custody

Srinagar, May 18 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference while paying rich tributes to the martyrs of Srinagar has condemned the Indian occupational forces for killing two young boys in custody.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC Secretary Public Relations, Bashir Ahmad Andrabi in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “It has become customary for the occupation forces whenever they get furious they resort to brisk firing on common masses as if they enjoy hunting.”

With a strong shield in hand, Armed Forces Special Powers Act and other infamous draconian laws, all the bloody operations are carried out with impunity in the broad day light, the statement said.

The APHC leader while denouncing the arrest spree of the youth and the freedom loving leaders and activists including Moulana Barkati, members of Jamat-e-Islami and the two sons of Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai; Raashid Sehrai and Mujahid Sehrai, reiterated the strong pledge of the people of Kashmir to lead the ongoing resistance moment to its logical conclusion. He said that such barbaric actions cannot deter us from our chosen path of freedom.

The APHC leader reiterated the appeal for a complete shutdown on Friday for commemorating the anniversaries of prominent liberation leaders Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone, Mirwaiz Mohammad Farooq, martyrs of Hawal and other martyrs and against the widespread killings and arrests at the hands of Indian occupation forces in the territory. He urged the United Nations Secretary General and other International human rights groups to take serious action against the use of brute force and gross violations of human rights by the Indian forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

Bashir Andrabi also urged the world community to stop Israeli aggression in Palestine and help resolve both the issues in the larger interests of global peace and prosperity.

Meanwhile, Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid in a statement issued in Srinagar also paid tributes to Molvi Muhammad Farooq and other martyrs. Anjuman said that Quran Khwani and Husn-e-Qir’aat functions would be held to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed-e-Millat Molvi Farooq.

Like this: Like Loading...