Demo in Islamabad against Indian, Israeli aggression in IIOJK, Palestine

Islamabad, May 18 (KMS): A protest demonstration was held outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, today, against the arrest of Hurriyat leaders and activists, killing of innocent youth in fake encounters, and other human rights violations by Indian troops in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the Israeli aggression on Palestinians.

The demonstration was organised by Tehreek-e-Fikr-o-Aetiqad Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Forum France, Right to Self-Determination Forum Jammu Kashmir and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front.

Addressing the protesters, the speakers strongly condemned the Indian atrocities in IIOJK. They said India is involved in serious human rights violations in the occupied territory and martyring innocent youth in fake encounters on a daily basis. They said that the international community should take notice of the extrajudicial killing of the Kashmiri youth by Indian troops.

The speakers said India has been arresting Hurriyat leaders and youth in occupied Kashmir under black laws to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom movement. They said dozens of people, including two sons of martyred APHC leader Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, and Hurriyat leader, Sarjan Barkati, have been arrested during the last few days. They said the Indian state terrorism against Kashmiris should be a matter of concern for the international community and human rights organizations.

The speakers also condemned the Israeli aggression on the innocent and unarmed Palestinians. They said India and Israel are terrorist states that are massacring innocent people. Brahmins and Zionists are committing crimes by resorting to aggression in Kashmir and Palestine, they added.

The speakers called upon the United Nations, the OIC and international human rights organizations to play their role in the resolution of the Kashmir and Palestine disputes.

The speakers included Hurriyat-AJK leaders, Abdul Hameed Lone, Advocate Parvez Ahmed Shah, Raja Khadim Hussain, Saleem Haroon, Ashfaq Majeed, Zahid Safi, Muhammad Shafi Dar, Imtiaz Ahmed Wani, Basharat Khokhar and Advocate Bilawal.

The demonstration was attended by a large number of political leaders, civil society members and students.

