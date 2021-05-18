Demo in Islamabad against Indian, Israeli aggression in IIOJK, Palestine

Picture of the day

Women wail near the fake encounter site where two Kashmiri youth were killed by Indian forces in Khonmoh Srinagar

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Demo in Islamabad against Indian, Israeli aggression in IIOJK, Palestine

Islamabad, May 18 (KMS): A protest demonstration was held outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, today, against the arrest of Hurriyat leaders and activists, killing of innocent youth in fake encounters, and other human rights violations by Indian troops in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the Israeli aggression on Palestinians.

The demonstration was organised by Tehreek-e-Fikr-o-Aetiqad Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Forum France, Right to Self-Determination Forum Jammu Kashmir and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front.

Addressing the protesters, the speakers strongly condemned the Indian atrocities in IIOJK. They said India is involved in serious human rights violations in the occupied territory and martyring innocent youth in fake encounters on a daily basis. They said that the international community should take notice of the extrajudicial killing of the Kashmiri youth by Indian troops.

The speakers said India has been arresting Hurriyat leaders and youth in occupied Kashmir under black laws to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom movement. They said dozens of people, including two sons of martyred APHC leader Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, and Hurriyat leader, Sarjan Barkati, have been arrested during the last few days. They said the Indian state terrorism against Kashmiris should be a matter of concern for the international community and human rights organizations.

The speakers also condemned the Israeli aggression on the innocent and unarmed Palestinians. They said India and Israel are terrorist states that are massacring innocent people. Brahmins and Zionists are committing crimes by resorting to aggression in Kashmir and Palestine, they added.

The speakers called upon the United Nations, the OIC and international human rights organizations to play their role in the resolution of the Kashmir and Palestine disputes.

The speakers included Hurriyat-AJK leaders, Abdul Hameed Lone, Advocate Parvez Ahmed Shah, Raja Khadim Hussain, Saleem Haroon, Ashfaq Majeed, Zahid Safi, Muhammad Shafi Dar, Imtiaz Ahmed Wani, Basharat Khokhar and Advocate Bilawal.

The demonstration was attended by a large number of political leaders, civil society members and students.


