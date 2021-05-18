Huge Drop In India’s COVID-19 Cases Is ‘Misleading’: Experts

Picture of the day

Indian people are holding Modi responsible for the ongoing Covid calamity for his irresponsible, inhuman behaviour

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Huge Drop In India’s COVID-19 Cases Is ‘Misleading’: Experts

Coronavirus Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

New Delhi, May 18 (KMS): India’s COVID-19 cases have seen a significant drop the past weeks, with Mumbai reporting 70% fewer cases after becoming the epicenter of a devastating outbreak, but experts argue that the number is misleading.

India has been hard hit by the novel coronavirus in recent months, with health officials reporting more than 400,000 new infections daily. But in the last week, the number of cases has dipped significantly. In the country’s financial capital of Mumbai, cases have plunged by 70%, reporting only 2,000 new infections per day from a high of 11,000, Fox News reported.

The downturn was also seen in New Delhi where a surge in infections crippled hospital systems and crematoriums over the past few weeks.

However, health experts, including World Health Organization Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan, say the data is unreliable due to a lack of testing in India’s rural areas. She also noted the “very high” national positivity rate, which is at about 20%.

“There are still many parts of the country which have not yet experienced the peak, they are still going up,” she said in a Hindu newspaper, according to Reuters.

“Testing is still inadequate in a large number of states. And when you see high test positivity rates, clearly we are not testing enough.”

K. Srinath Reddy, president of the Public Health Foundation of India, warned that a COVID-19 outbreak in the rural areas may become the biggest challenge for the country.

“The transmission will be slower and lower, but it can still exact a big toll,” he told Fox News.

In Basil, located nearly two hours from New Delhi, 4,050 of the village’s 5,400 people have fallen ill. More than 30 people have also died in the past three weeks due to a lack of healthcare facilities, doctors and oxygen supply.

“Most deaths in the village have been caused because there was no oxygen available,” Sanjeev Kumar, the newly elected head of the farming community, told Bloomberg. “The sick are being rushed to the district headquarters and those extremely sick patients have to travel about four hours.”

Some experts believe the actual number of coronavirus infections and deaths could be at least five to 10 times higher than reported.

“This drop in confirmed COVID cases in India is an illusion,” S. Vincent Rajkumar, a professor of medicine at the Mayo Clinic in the United States, said on Twitter.

“First, due to limited testing, the total number of cases is a huge underestimate. Second, confirmed cases can only occur where you can confirm: the urban areas. Rural areas are not getting counted.” — Courtesy International Business Times


