‘IIOJK authorities discriminating against people of Pirpanchal’

Srinagar, May 18 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Mughal Road Action Committee has accused the authorities of victimizing the people of Pirpanchal region by not opening the Mughal Road for the vehicular movement.

APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM), Mir Shahid Saleem, while addressing media persons in Jammu said the authorities don’t allow people of Rajouri and Poonch districts to take their patients to the Hospitals in Srinagar for the better treatment. He said the COVID patients in Rajouri and Poonch are dying due to lack of treatment and non availability of oxygen but the authorities are not allowing them to go to Srinagar for a better treatment.

Mir Shahid Saleem said the authorities have always been hatching one conspiracy after another to keep this important Road link blocked for the people of these two regions. He said it was nothing but a colonial mindset that they are depriving the people of their basic right to movement. He said it takes people of the Pirpanchal region only a few hours to reach Srinagar while they are made to face two days of hardships via Jammu.

The JKPM Chairman said the occupation authorities are really scared of the people of Pirpanchal and South Kashmir meeting together. He said it was the worst kind of human rights violations to restrict the free movement of the people.

