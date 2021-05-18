Incident of mob lynching in Haryana, 27-year-old youth beaten to death

Gurugram, May 18 (KMS) In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old man from Gurugram was allegedly kidnapped and beaten to death by a group of at least 15 people on Sunday night. The victim has been identified as Asif Khan.

The incident took place when the victim and two of his cousins went to purchase medicines from Nuh district in Haryana. The victim used to run a gym in Sohna.

Police said six persons have been arrested in connection with the murder case. Eight other persons have also been booked by police on murder charges, according to a report in Hindustan Times. Two cousins of the victim have also been injured in the incident.

Police said there is no clarity yet on the motive for the attack. Asif’s family alleged that the accused used to work out in his gym and they had some dispute with him and nursed a grudge. However, police said the family did not specify what was the dispute.

Meanwhile, some local residents have alleged that the victim Asif Khan was forced to chant ‘religious slogans’ before he was murdered. But police have rejected such allegations and claimed the complaint by the victim’s family did not mention such angle.

After these allegations, police have deployed additional forces around Kheda Khalilpur village in Nuh to prevent any untoward incident.

According to South Asian Wire, police said Asif along with his two cousins left Sohna for Nuh on Sunday night.

“Around 15 men on motorbikes and cars started following the trio. They hit Khan’s car from the rear and forced him to stop, after which they assaulted Khan and his cousins with guns and sticks next to a plywood factory near Atta village in Nuh. Asif Khan’s cousins Rashid and Wasif, who sustained injuries in the attack, managed to escape but the suspects took Khan to the outskirts of Sohna. His body was found later that night in Nagli village. Both groups had fought in the past also and that issue was resolved. But on Sunday, the suspects were more in number and attacked the three cousins and killed one,” the report quoted Narender Bijarnia, superintendent of police (SP), Nuh, as saying.

