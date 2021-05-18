Picture of the day

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Incident of mob lynching in Haryana, 27-year-old youth beaten to death

Gurugram, May 18 (KMS) In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old man from Gurugram was allegedly kidnapped and beaten to death by a group of at least 15 people on Sunday night. The victim has been identified as Asif Khan.

The incident took place when the victim and two of his cousins went to purchase medicines from Nuh district in Haryana. The victim used to run a gym in Sohna.

Police said six persons have been arrested in connection with the murder case. Eight other persons have also been booked by police on murder charges, according to a report in Hindustan Times. Two cousins of the victim have also been injured in the incident.

Police said there is no clarity yet on the motive for the attack. Asif’s family alleged that the accused used to work out in his gym and they had some dispute with him and nursed a grudge. However, police said the family did not specify what was the dispute.

Meanwhile, some local residents have alleged that the victim Asif Khan was forced to chant ‘religious slogans’ before he was murdered. But police have rejected such allegations and claimed the complaint by the victim’s family did not mention such angle.

After these allegations, police have deployed additional forces around Kheda Khalilpur village in Nuh to prevent any untoward incident.

According to South Asian Wire, police said Asif along with his two cousins left Sohna for Nuh on Sunday night.

“Around 15 men on motorbikes and cars started following the trio. They hit Khan’s car from the rear and forced him to stop, after which they assaulted Khan and his cousins with guns and sticks next to a plywood factory near Atta village in Nuh. Asif Khan’s cousins Rashid and Wasif, who sustained injuries in the attack, managed to escape but the suspects took Khan to the outskirts of Sohna. His body was found later that night in Nagli village. Both groups had fought in the past also and that issue was resolved. But on Sunday, the suspects were more in number and attacked the three cousins and killed one,” the report quoted Narender Bijarnia, superintendent of police (SP), Nuh, as saying.


