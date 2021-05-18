Indian cruel policy can’t suppress demand for freedom: JKLF

Srinagar, May 18 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front has said that Kashmiri people cannot be deterred from their just demand of freedom of Jammu Kashmir by the oppressive measures by India.

A JKLF spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said, time has proved the futility of oppressive policies of India. The new and fourth generation of Kashmiris has now taken the reins of the freedom movement into their hands, he added.

JKLF strongly condemned the arrest of two sons of Shaheed Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai.

The spokesman termed this Indian act as inhuman, undemocratic and uncalled for, and demanded the immediate and unconditional release of both the sons of Shaheed Sehrai.

He said that RSS backed superintendent of Udhampur jail has turned the jail into Guantanamo Bay and has put the lives of half of the jail inmates in danger as they have been tested positive for COVID-19. He appealed to the international community, especially the Amnesty International and Red Cross to intervene and save the lives of Kashmiri prisoners in Indian jails especially in Udhampur jail.

The spokesman condemned the continued military attacks of Israel on innocent Palestinian people and demanded UN and OIC to take immediate action against Israel.

